El tiempo en: Andalucía
Martes 26/12/2023  
menu
more_horiz
DESTACADOS:

Andalucía

20 enero: BENJI MONTOYA

Localidad: CÁDIZ. Lugar: CAFÉ TEATRO PAY PAY. Horario: 21:00 HORAS.

Publicidad AiPublicidad AiPublicidad AiPublicidad Ai Publicidad AiPublicidad Ai
Publicidad Ai
¿Cansado de leer?Haz click y te la leemos nosotros

BENJI MONTOYA.

Localidad: CÁDIZ.

Lugar: CAFÉ TEATRO PAY PAY.

Horario: 21:00 HORAS.

Fecha: 20/1/2024.

Precio: 10 € CON ASIENTO ASIGNADO.

Entradas: RESERVAS EN REDES SOCIALES DEL PAY PAY.

Envía tu noticia a: participa@andaluciainformacion.es

TE RECOMENDAMOS

ÚNETE A NUESTRO BOLETÍN

El Gobierno acuerda con Bildu prohibir desahucios de personas vulnerables hasta 2025

Lo más leído

Lo último

Boletín diario gratuito

Inscríbete a nuestra newsletter:

GRACIAS POR INSCRIBIRTE EN EL BOLETÍN DE NOTICIAS. EN LAS PRÓXIMAS HORAS RECIBIRÁS EL PRIMER BOLETÍN EN TU EMAIL.
HA HABIDO ALGÚN PROBLEMA CON LA INSCRIPCIÓN
POR FAVOR, VUELVE A INTENTARLO EN UN MOMENTO
EL EMAIL QUE HAS INTRODUCIDO NO ES VÁLIDO
POR FAVOR, VUELVE A INTENTARLO