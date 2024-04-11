DESTACADOS:

Muere de cáncer a los 76 años O. J. Simpson

"El 10 de abril, nuestro padre, Orenthal James Simpson, sucumbió a su batalla contra el cáncer", escribió su familia en la cuenta de X del deportista

 La estrella de fútbol americano O.J. Simpson murió ayer a los 76 años, anunció este jueves su familia en redes sociales.

"El 10 de abril, nuestro padre, Orenthal James Simpson, sucumbió a su batalla contra el cáncer", escribió su familia en la cuenta de X del deportista.

 

