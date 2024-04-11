Muere de cáncer a los 76 años O. J. Simpson.

La estrella de fútbol americano O.J. Simpson murió ayer a los 76 años, anunció este jueves su familia en redes sociales.
"El 10 de abril, nuestro padre, Orenthal James Simpson, sucumbió a su batalla contra el cáncer", escribió su familia en la cuenta de X del deportista.
On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024
He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.
-The Simpson Family
Envía tu noticia a: participa@andaluciainformacion.es