EEUU anuncia la captura de un terrorista de Estado Islámico en Siria

On the night of September 28, our SDF Anti-Terrorism Units (YAT) and the international coalition forces conducted a joint security operation targeting one of the key facilitators of ISIS cells, known as “Mamdouh Ibrahim Al-Hajji, aka Abu Youssef,” who was actively involved in… https://t.co/FvrdVi9K5w pic.twitter.com/kHnIro9YdO