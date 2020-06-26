HOY ES NOTICIA:
Abatido un atacante en Glasgow tras acuchillar a tres personas

Las víctimas habrían fallecido y el incidente estaría ya bajo control, después de que varias unidades policiales se hayan desplazado hasta la zona

  • Operación en Glasgow.
 Tres personas han sido acuchilladas en un hotel del centro de Glasgow (Escocia) por un atacante que ha sido abatido por la Policía escocesa, informaron este viernes las autoridades de este cuerpo de seguridad.



Según las primeras informaciones, las víctimas habrían fallecido y el incidente estaría ya bajo control, después de que varias unidades policiales se hayan desplazado hasta la zona, una concurrida área comercial de Glasgow.



La Policía instó a los ciudadanos a evitar circular por las calles West George Street y Renfield Street que han sido cerradas al tránsito de vehículos y peatones "hasta nuevo aviso". 

Andalucía registra 8 brotes en cinco provincias con 156 casos

