Abatido un atacante en Glasgow tras acuchillar a tres personas

Tres personas han sido acuchilladas en un hotel del centro de Glasgow (Escocia) por un atacante que ha sido abatido por la Policía escocesa, informaron este viernes las autoridades de este cuerpo de seguridad.
Multiple armed officers can be seen entering a building beside the Park Inn hotel on West George Street in #Glasgow.— Greatest Hits Radio News (@ghrnewsuk) June 26, 2020
Police are asking the public to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/9OGnHTUMa9
Según las primeras informaciones, las víctimas habrían fallecido y el incidente estaría ya bajo control, después de que varias unidades policiales se hayan desplazado hasta la zona, una concurrida área comercial de Glasgow.
BREAKING NEWS: Several people injured in alleged stabbing attack -- Scotland Police is reporting that one if the injured is a police officer who has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre. pic.twitter.com/Pk0Uok4FYr— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 26, 2020
La Policía instó a los ciudadanos a evitar circular por las calles West George Street y Renfield Street que han sido cerradas al tránsito de vehículos y peatones "hasta nuevo aviso".