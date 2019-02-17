HOY ES NOTICIA:
Actualizado: 13:56 CET
Domingo, 17/02/2019
HEMEROTECA
PDF  
ESTÁS EN:
ANDALUCÍA:

Mundo

Trump insta a Europa a hacerse cargo de más de 800 milicianos del EI

El presidente de Estados Unidos pide a sus aliados que "tomen de vuelta" a unos 800 milicianos de Estado Islámico capturados por sus fuerzas en Siria

Cargando el reproductor....

El presidente de Estados Unidos, ha asegurado este domingo a través de Twitter que su Gobierno ha pedido a sus aliados europeos que "tomen de vuelta" a unos 800 milicianos de Estado Islámico capturados por las fuerzas norteamericanas en Siria para luego juzgarles, ya que la alternativa "sería ponerles en libertad".

 

COMENTARIOS

Publicidad Ai Publicidad AiPublicidad AiPublicidad AiPublicidad AiPublicidad Ai
chevron_left
El juzgado procesa a Candel por un delito de amenazas contra un juez
chevron_right
La excúpula de la cooperativa CASI, a juicio por estafar 1,2 millones

Lo más leídochevron_right

Lo últimochevron_right

Boletín diario gratuito

Inscríbase a nuestra newsletter:

GRACIAS POR INSCRIBIRSE EN EL BOLETÍN DE NOTICIAS DE ANDALUCÍA INFORMACIÓN. EN LAS PRÓXIMAS HORAS RECIBIRÁ EL PRIMER BOLETÍN EN SU EMAIL.
HA HABIDO ALGÚN PROBLEMA CON LA INSCRIPCIÓN
POR FAVOR, VUELVA A INTENTARLO EN UN MOMENTO
EL EMAIL QUE HA INTRODUCIDO NO ES VÁLIDO
POR FAVOR, VUELVA A INTENTARLO