Trump insta a Europa a hacerse cargo de más de 800 milicianos del EI

El presidente de Estados Unidos, ha asegurado este domingo a través de Twitter que su Gobierno ha pedido a sus aliados europeos que "tomen de vuelta" a unos 800 milicianos de Estado Islámico capturados por las fuerzas norteamericanas en Siria para luego juzgarles, ya que la alternativa "sería ponerles en libertad".
The United States is asking Britain, France, Germany and other European allies to take back over 800 ISIS fighters that we captured in Syria and put them on trial. The Caliphate is ready to fall. The alternative is not a good one in that we will be forced to release them........— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019