4 febrero: THE DIXIELAB

Localidad: CÁDIZ. Lugar: EL MUSICARIO. BÓVEDAS DE SANTA ELENA. Horario: 12:30 HORAS.

THE DIXIELAB.

Localidad: CÁDIZ.

Lugar: EL MUSICARIO. BÓVEDAS DE SANTA ELENA.

Horario: 12:30 HORAS.

Fecha: 4/2/2024.

Precio: CONSULTAR WEB: https://elmusicario.es/

Entradas: TAQUILLA.

